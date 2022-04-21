Market Mover: L3Harris (LHX) Loses at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LHX - Market Data & News Trade

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) shares moved 3.42%, or $8.82 per share, as on 12:08:23 est today. Since opening at $258.15, 382,242 shares of L3Harris have been traded today and the stock has traded between $259.27 and $248.90.

Already the company has moved YTD 21.44%.

L3Harris expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About L3Harris Technologies Inc

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

