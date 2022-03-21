Market Mover: L.B. Foster (FSTR) Rises at Midday March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSTR - Market Data & News Trade

L.B. Foster Co. - Class A (NASDAQ: FSTR) has risen $0.44 (2.93%) and is currently sitting at $15.50, as of 11:52:52 est on March 21.

7,132 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 4.70% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.18% over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About L.B. Foster Co. - Class A

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Its innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customer's challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

