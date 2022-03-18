Market Mover: Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Gains at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRUS - Market Data & News Trade

Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares moved 3.48%, or $1.83 per share, as on 12:05:26 est today. Opening the day at $52.21, 16,552 shares of Kura Sushi USA have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $54.45 and $52.21.

Already the company has moved YTD 35.02%.

Kura Sushi USA is set to release earnings on 2022-04-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kura Sushi USA visit the company profile.

About Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

To get more information on Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles