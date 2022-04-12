Market Mover: Kroger (KR) Falls at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is trading 2.80% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:41 est, was $58.99. Kroger dropped $1.7 over the previous day’s close.

3,994,873 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kroger has a YTD change of 34.61%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kroger visit the company profile.

About Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. is Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to its Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. it is, across its family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 60 million customers through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. It is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

To get more information on Kroger Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kroger Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement