Market Mover: Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Falls at Midday April 21

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares moved 6.46%, or $1.19 per share, as on 12:08:05 est today. Opening the day at $18.51, 289,681 shares of Kratos Defense & Security have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $18.61 and $17.23.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 5.05%.

Kratos Defense & Security anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and it specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

