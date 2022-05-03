Market Mover: Kosmos Energy (KOS) Climbs at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KOS - Market Data & News Trade

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) shares have risen 4.10%, or $0.28 per share, as on 12:05:12 est today. Since opening the day at $6.85, 4,434,011 shares of Kosmos Energy have traded hands and the stock has moved between $7.18 and $6.80.

Already the company has moved YTD 97.40%.

Kosmos Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Kosmos Energy Ltd

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

