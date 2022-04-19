Market Mover: Koppers (KOP) Rises at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KOP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE: KOP) are up 2.10% Tuesday.

As of 12:03:01 est, Koppers is currently sitting at $27.14 and has moved $0.56 per share.

Koppers has moved 10.90% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 14.74% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Koppers Holdings Inc

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

