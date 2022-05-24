Market Mover: Kohl`s (KSS) Loses at Midday May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KSS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kohl`s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) is trading 6.79% down.

The latest price, as of 12:02:42 est, was $35.40. Kohl`s has fallen $2.595 in trading today.

2,366,764 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kohl`s has a YTD change of 21.85%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-18.

About Kohl`s Corp.

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

