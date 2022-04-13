Market Mover: Kingstone Cos. (KINS) Gains at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KINS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kingstone Cos. Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) is trading 3.59% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:17:47 est, was $4.91. Kingstone Cos. has climbed $0.17 in trading today.

3,266 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Kingstone Cos. has a YTD change of 4.47%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Kingstone Cos. Inc

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ('KICO'). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

