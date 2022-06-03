Market Mover: Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Down at Midday June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KC - Market Data & News Trade

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: KC) has dropped $0.355 (7.35%) and is currently sitting at $4.58, as of 12:06:27 est on June 3.

1,606,428 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 23.53% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 24.48% over the last 30 days.

Kingsoft Cloud anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and Aoi cloud services.

