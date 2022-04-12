Market Mover: Kenon (KEN) Climbs at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KEN) is trading 2.53% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:04:44 est, was $58.70. Kenon has moved $1.44 so far today.

26,566 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Kenon has a YTD change of 8.32%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-07.

About Kenon Holdings Ltd

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (“Kenon”) is a holding company that operates dynamic, primarily growth-oriented, businesses. The holdings are at various stages of development, ranging from established, cash generating businesses to early stage companies. We assist with the growth and development of these businesses with the goal of maximizing their value. Our primary businesses are OPC Energy, a power generation company in Israel, in which we have approximately 62% equity interest, and Qoros, a China-based automotive company in which we have a 12% equity interest.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

