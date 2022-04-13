Market Mover: Kaleyra (KLR) Up at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLR - Market Data & News

Today Kaleyra Inc (NYSE: KLR) is trading 1.25% up.

The latest price, as of 12:01:48 est, was $5.64. Kaleyra has climbed $0.07 so far today.

41,957 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Kaleyra has moved YTD 44.12%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Kaleyra Inc

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries.

