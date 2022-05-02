Market Mover: Jupai (JP) Loses at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JP - Market Data & News Trade

Jupai Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: JP) shares are down 2.88%, or $0.016 per share, as on 10:21:00 est today. Since opening the day at $0.55, 6,493 shares of Jupai exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $0.58 and $0.53.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 46.02%.

Jupai expects its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Jupai Holdings Ltd - ADR

Jupai Holdings Limited is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

