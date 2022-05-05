Market Mover: JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Drops at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) fell 3.38% Thursday.

As of 12:07:49 est, JPMorgan Chase sits at $122.78 and dropped $4.3 so far today.

JPMorgan Chase has moved 5.79% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.66% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-14.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

