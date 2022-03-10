Market Mover: Jiayin (JFIN) Up at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JFIN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) moved 5.24% Thursday.

As of 11:59:59 est, Jiayin is currently sitting at $2.21 and has moved $0.11 per share.

Jiayin has moved 5.41% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.55% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-07.

About Jiayin Group Inc - ADR

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

