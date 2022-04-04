Market Mover: Jianpu (JT) Rises at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JT - Market Data & News Trade

Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: JT) shares climbed 8.11%, or $0.09 per share, as on 11:55:03 est today. Since opening at $1.09, 98,804 shares of Jianpu have been traded today and the stock has traded between $1.20 and $1.09.

Already the company has a YTD change of 7.77%.

Jianpu anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially.

