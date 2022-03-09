Market Mover: Jefferies (JEF) Climbs at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JEF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) moved 5.81% Wednesday.

As of 12:05:39 est, Jefferies is currently sitting at $31.58 and has risen $1.74 per share.

Jefferies has moved 20.41% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 22.25% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

