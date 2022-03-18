Market Mover: JanOne (JAN) Falls at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JAN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 4.83% Friday.

As of 11:38:56 est, JanOne sits at $3.55 and dropped $0.18 so far today.

JanOne has moved 23.92% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.80% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-29.

About JanOne Inc

JanOne is focused on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. By alleviating pain at the source, JanOne aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The company is also exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease ('PAD'), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans. JAN101 demonstrated positive results in a Phase 2a clinical trial, and Phase 2b trials are expected to begin in early 2021. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD, associated vascular conditions and neuropathic pain.

