Market Mover: Iron Mountain (IRM) Loses at Midday May 2

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) shares have fallen 4.10%, or $2.2 per share, as on 12:07:20 est today. Opening the day at $53.63, 673,073 shares of Iron Mountain have traded hands and the stock has moved between $53.83 and $51.31.

This year the company has a YTD change of 3.95%.

Iron Mountain anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of nearly 93 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in 56 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

