Market Mover: Investors (ISBC) Falls at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISBC - Market Data & News Trade

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ISBC) has dropped $0.4 (2.52%) and sits at $15.45, as of 12:05:01 est on March 30.

973,512 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 1.43% over the last 5 days and shares lost 6.09% over the last 30 days.

Investors is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Investors visit the company profile.

About Investors Bancorp Inc

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of December 31, 2020 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 156 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

To get more information on Investors Bancorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Investors Bancorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles