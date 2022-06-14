Market Mover: Investcorp Credit BDC (ICMB) Gains at Midday June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICMB - Market Data & News Trade

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (NASDAQ: ICMB) has risen $0.24 (5.10%) and sits at $4.95, as of 12:00:06 est on June 14.

25,666 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 4.46% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 7.78% over the last 30 days.

Investcorp Credit BDC expects its next earnings on 2022-09-12.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is an externally-managed,closed-end,non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk- adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC.

