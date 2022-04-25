Market Mover: Investar (ISTR) Climbs at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISTR - Market Data & News Trade

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ISTR) has gained $0.2 (1.04%) and is currently sitting at $19.47, as of 11:56:40 est on April 25.

7,011 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 2.94% over the last 5 days and shares gained 0.97% over the last 30 days.

Investar is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Investar Holding Corp

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 31 branch locations serving south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwest Alabama. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.3 billion.

