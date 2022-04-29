Market Mover: Intuit (INTU) Falls at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INTU - Market Data & News Trade

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has lost $13.55 (3.05%) and sits at $430.64, as of 12:03:11 est on April 29.

480,836 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 4.52% over the last 5 days and shares lost 8.28% over the last 30 days.

Intuit expects its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Intuit Inc

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

