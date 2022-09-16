Market Mover: International Paper (IP) Falls at Midday September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) moved 11.73% Friday.

As of 12:00:27 est, International Paper sits at $35.18 and has moved $4.655 per share in trading so far.

International Paper has moved 11.78% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.94% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-10-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on International Paper visit the company profile.

About International Paper Co.

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

To get more information on International Paper Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: International Paper Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles