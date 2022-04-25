Market Mover: International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Loses at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IFF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) are down 2.31% Monday.

As of 12:06:52 est, International Flavors & Fragrances is currently sitting at $121.45 and dropped $2.88 per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances has moved 3.78% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 16.76% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

