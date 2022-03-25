Market Mover: International Bancshares (IBOC) Up at Midday March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBOC - Market Data & News Trade

International Bancshares Corp. (NASDAQ: IBOC) has climbed $0.96 (2.26%) and is currently sitting at $43.49, as of 11:58:04 est on March 25.

44,880 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 0.70% over the last 5 days and shares gained 1.67% over the last 30 days.

International Bancshares expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About International Bancshares Corp.

IBC Bank and Commerce Bank are divisions of International Bancshares Corporation, a $13.6 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 187 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966.

