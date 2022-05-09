Market Mover: Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Drops at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INSE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) moved 5.71% Monday.

As of 12:02:40 est, Inspired Entertainment is currently sitting at $8.63 and has fallen $0.53 so far today.

Inspired Entertainment has moved 5.50% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 28.40% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Inspired Entertainment Inc

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 land-based channels; interactive games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices.

