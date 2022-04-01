Market Mover: Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Drops at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSIT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) moved 4.21% Friday.

As of 12:10:34 est, Insight Enterprises sits at $103.04 and has moved $4.515 per share.

Insight Enterprises has moved 4.50% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.68% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

