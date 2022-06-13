Market Mover: Inotiv (NOTV) Falls at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOTV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) fell 5.33% Monday.

As of 12:05:07 est, Inotiv sits at $13.25 and has moved $0.75 per share in trading so far.

Inotiv has moved 15.05% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 66.58% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Inotiv Inc

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market.

