Market Mover: Inmode (INMD) Rises at Midday April 19

Shares of Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) rose 5.29% Tuesday.

As of 12:03:05 est, Inmode sits at $31.11 and has risen $1.585 so far today.

Inmode has moved 26.83% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 57.58% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Inmode Ltd

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ('RF') technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

