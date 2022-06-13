Market Mover: InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Loses at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IFRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) is trading 8.07% down.

The latest price, as of 11:53:59 est, was $1.29. InflaRx N.V. has moved $0.113 over the previous day’s close.

84,660 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, InflaRx N.V. has a YTD change of 70.59%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

