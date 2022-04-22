Market Mover: Independent Bank (IBTX) Falls at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBTX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) are down 1.22% Friday.

As of 12:03:33 est, Independent Bank sits at $70.54 and has moved $0.87 so far today.

Independent Bank has moved 4.95% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.42% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Independent Bank Group Inc

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in the market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

