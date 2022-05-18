Market Mover: Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Loses at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICD - Market Data & News Trade

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE: ICD) has fallen $0.13 (3.39%) and is currently sitting at $3.71, as of 11:55:45 est on May 18.

23,028 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 13.61% over the last 5 days and shares fell 16.52% over the last 30 days.

Independence Contract Drilling is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Independence Contract Drilling Inc

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.

