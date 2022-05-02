Market Mover: Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Down at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE: ICD) is trading 7.04% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:03:25 est, was $3.87. Independence Contract Drilling dropped $0.29 over the previous day’s close.

208,238 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Independence Contract Drilling has moved YTD 37.33%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Independence Contract Drilling Inc

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.

