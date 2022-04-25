Market Mover: Impinj (PI) Climbs at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PI - Market Data & News Trade

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares climbed 3.06%, or $1.39 per share, as on 12:17:09 est today. Since opening at $44.88, 88,792 shares of Impinj exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $47.02 and $44.88.

So far this year the company is down 48.70%.

Impinj expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Impinj Inc

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

