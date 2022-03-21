Market Mover: Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) Climbs at Midday March 21

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) has gained $0.19 (2.65%) and sits at $7.34, as of 11:43:01 est on March 21.

15,307 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 11.16% over the last 5 days and shares lost 4.78% over the last 30 days.

Impel NeuroPharma is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Impel NeuroPharma Inc.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA™ for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

