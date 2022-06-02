Market Mover: Immunocore (IMCR) Gains at Midday June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMCR - Market Data & News Trade

Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) shares climbed 6.33%, or $1.845 per share, as on 11:58:57 est today. Since opening the day at $28.60, 44,722 shares of Immunocore exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $31.23 and $28.65.

This year the company has a YTD change of 14.92%.

Immunocore anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

