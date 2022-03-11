Market Mover: Imax (IMAX) Falls at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMAX - Market Data & News Trade

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) shares lost 2.50%, or $0.44 per share, as on 12:04:29 est today. Opening the day at $17.70, 224,618 shares of Imax have been traded today and the stock has traded between $17.70 and $17.03.

Already this year the company is down 1.23%.

Imax expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Imax Corp

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that takes people beyond the edge of seat to a world they've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

