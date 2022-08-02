Market Mover: IGM (IGMS) Up at Midday August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IGMS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) climbed 7.72% Tuesday.

As of 11:59:20 est, IGM sits at $16.64 and has climbed $1.19 per share in trading so far.

IGM has moved 16.06% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 47.43% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on IGM visit the company profile.

About IGM Biosciences Inc

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

To get more information on IGM Biosciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: IGM Biosciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles