Market Mover: Idexx Laboratories, (IDXX) Loses at Midday April 14

Today Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is trading 1.33% down.

The latest price, as of 12:00:42 est, was $500.91. Idexx Laboratories, has fallen $6.77 in trading today.

183,517 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Idexx Laboratories, has a YTD change of 22.76%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Idexx Laboratories, visit the company profile.

About Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

