Market Mover: Identiv (INVE) Up at Midday April 14

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) rose 1.08% Thursday.

As of 12:02:31 est, Identiv is currently sitting at $13.15 and has moved $0.14 per share in trading so far.

Identiv has moved 13.84% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 53.77% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Identiv Inc

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.'

