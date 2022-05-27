Market Mover: I-Mab (IMAB) Drops at Midday May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMAB - Market Data & News Trade

I-Mab - ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares moved 25.64%, or $2.9 per share, as on 11:59:47 est today. Since opening at $10.69, 1,845,002 shares of I-Mab exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $11.49 and $8.15.

This year the company is down 76.13%.

I-Mab expects its next earnings on 2022-08-30.

About I-Mab - ADR

I-Mab is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States.

