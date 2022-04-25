Market Mover: Huntsman (HUN) Drops at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) is trading 1.96% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:06:01 est, was $33.24. Huntsman has fallen $0.67 over the previous day’s close.

856,710 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Huntsman has a YTD change of 1.48%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Huntsman Corp

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Its chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. It operates more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within its four distinct business divisions.

