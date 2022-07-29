Market Mover: Huize (HUIZ) Falls at Midday July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUIZ - Market Data & News Trade

Today Huize Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is trading 5.09% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:15:50 est, was $1.12. Huize has moved $0.06 so far today.

15,085 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Huize has moved YTD 17.48%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Huize visit the company profile.

About Huize Holding Ltd - ADR

Huize Holding Limited operates as an online insurance products and services platform in China. The Company focuses on life and health, property, and casualty insurance products. Huize Holding serves customers in China.

To get more information on Huize Holding Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Huize Holding Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles