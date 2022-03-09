Market Mover: HubSpot (HUBS) Gains at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUBS - Market Data & News Trade

Today HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) is trading 6.19% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:00:31 est, was $439.84. HubSpot has climbed $25.675 over the previous day’s close.

199,171 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, HubSpot has a YTD change of 37.08%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About HubSpot Inc

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

