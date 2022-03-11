Market Mover: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Gains at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTGM - Market Data & News Trade

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are up 6.16%, or $0.13 per share, as on 11:51:34 est today. Since opening at $2.12, 8,115 shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $2.24 and $2.11.

Already this year the company is down 61.07%.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The Company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

