Market Mover: Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Gains at Midday May 26

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) has risen $0.97 (5.98%) and is currently sitting at $17.15, as of 11:54:56 est on May 26.

26,000 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 1.16% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 10.18% over the last 30 days.

Hooker Furniture anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

About Hooker Furnishings Corporation

Hooker Furniture Corporation manufactures and imports residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price ranges. The Company offers products such as home office furniture, entertainment centers, imported occasional furniture, and bedroom and wall systems. Hooker sells its products to furniture retailers, catalog merchandisers, and national and regional chain stores.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

