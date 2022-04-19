Market Mover: HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Climbs at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HTBI) is trading 1.31% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:25:07 est, was $29.54. HomeTrust Bancshares has climbed $0.38 over the previous day’s close.

1,310 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, HomeTrust Bancshares has a YTD change of 5.73%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About HomeTrust Bancshares Inc

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

