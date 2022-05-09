Market Mover: Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Loses at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HGV - Market Data & News Trade

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) has fallen $1.45 (3.32%) and is currently sitting at $41.72, as of 12:01:18 est on May 9.

329,522 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 6.68% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 8.46% over the last 30 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members.

