Market Mover: Heska (Restricted Voting) (HSKA) Rises at Midday May 13

Today Heska Corp. (Restricted Voting) (NASDAQ: HSKA) is trading 4.01% up.

The latest price, as of 11:58:38 est, was $88.08. Heska (Restricted Voting) has moved $3.405 so far today.

18,572 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Heska (Restricted Voting) has a YTD change of 53.48%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Heska Corp. (Restricted Voting)

Heska Corporation manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

